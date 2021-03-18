Gigabyte has launched a new 32” QHD gaming monitor with KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) switch, which will let users control multiple devices from the one monitor.

The M32Q gaming monitor, part of Gigabyte’s M-series lineup, features a flat 32-inch 1440p IPS display with a 1ms response time and 165Hz refresh rate; it also includes stereo speakers and features such as six-axis colour control, which allows users to individually adjust red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow for more accurate colour gamut.

Like other M-series monitors from Gigabyte, the M32Q features a KVM button at the rear, which can switch between different devices including gaming PCs, notebooks, and mobile devices. By connecting keyboard and mouse through the monitor, it allows users to seamlessly change devices according to their needs.

Gigabyte monitors are available in Australia through vendors such as Mwave and PC Case Gear. Official local pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed.