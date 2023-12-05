HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Garmin’s New Handheld GPS Boasts Solar Charging

Garmin’s New Handheld GPS Boasts Solar Charging

By | 5 Dec 2023

Built for long-haul, treacherous hikes, Garmin’s new eTrex Solar handheld GPS has the ability to last for 75 days on its battery, and comes with solar charging support, equipped with a built-in solar panel.

It also comes with IPX7 waterproof protection, offering improvements from its predecessor, the Edge Solar series. It omits a colour screen used in its predecessor, and instead opts for a black and white display. It has the ability to provide positional information, and can operate for up to six months.

It’s equipped with a 2.2-inch monochromatic screen and an integrated solar panel. When daylight is brighter than 75,000 lux, it can be charged, which is about 4 hours per day. When operating at the fast GPS updates mode, it can operate solely on the battery for 8 days. It can last for 75 days when using the slow GPS updates mode.

The eTrex Solar uses multi-band GPS signals for max coverage and accuracy. The digital compass provides easy navigation, and when connected to a smartphone, it can receive weather updates, and be used for planning and mapping.

It also features geocoaching, which allows the user to get automatic cache updates from Geocoaching Live. When connected to the Garmin Explore app, every find will upload to the Geocoaching profile.

The Garmin eTrex Solar is available from retail platforms globally including Amazon, retailing for A$449.00.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Polar Challenges Fitbit & Garmin With New Smartwatch
Garmin Launches Apple Watch Competitor
Garmin Tipped To Launch New Watch At IFA 2023
BREAKING NEWS:Garmin To Aquire US Audio Company
Makeover Looms For Smartphones After Telstra Musk Starlink Deal
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Spotify Cuts 1500 Jobs, Goes Back To Start-Up Mentality
Latest News
/
December 5, 2023
/
LG Grams To Now Be Made By Chinese ODM
Latest News
/
December 5, 2023
/
Microsoft Discusses Mobile Store With Partners
Latest News
/
December 5, 2023
/
eCommerce Brings About Retailing Revolution
Latest News
/
December 5, 2023
/
Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Series Could Arrive Mid-December
Latest News
/
December 5, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Spotify Cuts 1500 Jobs, Goes Back To Start-Up Mentality
Latest News
/
December 5, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
In an effort to reduce costs and increase profitability, roughly one fifth of the 9,000 Spotify workers worldwide are being...
Read More