Built for long-haul, treacherous hikes, Garmin’s new eTrex Solar handheld GPS has the ability to last for 75 days on its battery, and comes with solar charging support, equipped with a built-in solar panel.

It also comes with IPX7 waterproof protection, offering improvements from its predecessor, the Edge Solar series. It omits a colour screen used in its predecessor, and instead opts for a black and white display. It has the ability to provide positional information, and can operate for up to six months.

It’s equipped with a 2.2-inch monochromatic screen and an integrated solar panel. When daylight is brighter than 75,000 lux, it can be charged, which is about 4 hours per day. When operating at the fast GPS updates mode, it can operate solely on the battery for 8 days. It can last for 75 days when using the slow GPS updates mode.

The eTrex Solar uses multi-band GPS signals for max coverage and accuracy. The digital compass provides easy navigation, and when connected to a smartphone, it can receive weather updates, and be used for planning and mapping.

It also features geocoaching, which allows the user to get automatic cache updates from Geocoaching Live. When connected to the Garmin Explore app, every find will upload to the Geocoaching profile.

The Garmin eTrex Solar is available from retail platforms globally including Amazon, retailing for A$449.00.