Google Pixel Phones To Gain Satellite SOS Feature

By | 4 Mar 2024

Google Pixel devices are indicating an upcoming ‘Satellite SOS’ feature is on its way, which will allow users to connect with emergency services, even without cellular or Wi-Fi signals.

Satellite connectivity has already proven to be a valuable safety feature on iPhones.

The Android feature is currently not fully operational, however, users have already reported seeing a ‘Satellite SOS’ option within in the ‘Safety & Emergency’ settings section.

9to5Google did a more thorough investigation and found a detailed menu explaining how the Satellite SOS would work.

The page says, “With your Pixel, you can message with emergency services and share your location when you can’t connect to a mobile or Wi-Fi network.”

This feature will allow users to send messages to emergency services, as well as share their location via Google Maps upon conventional signal becoming available.

 

They may also gain the capability to provide details regarding the emergency situation they are in.

In order for this feature to work, Google needs to gather personal data including the user’s name, phone number, and up to three emergency contacts.

Information such as the user’s location, device details, and specifics regarding the emergency will then be shared with emergency responders and satellite service providers.

Google has yet to release a list of countries this Satellite SOS will be available in, however, a link to a Garmin Search and Rescue Insurance plan suggests Garmin are a part of the service.

Additionally, demo features are present but not functional yet.

An exact timeline for the roll out of this feature remains unclear, however, the widespread appearance on Google Pixel devices suggests the launch is close.



