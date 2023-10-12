Polar has unveiled its new smartwatch, the Polar Vantage V3, which was designed to address the needs of athletes and everyday users. This model is replacing the latest version, the Vantage V2, which was released in 2020, and appears to be a major competitor for Fitbit and Garmin.

It features advanced biosensing technology named Polar Elixir, as well as many of the same features that can be found on other smartwatches, including a 4th Gen optical heart rate (OHR) monitor for greater accuracy, and a wrist ECG that measures heart electrical signals.

Other features include a SpO2 monitor providing blood oxygen level measurements through pulse oximetry technology, and a nightly skin temperature tool measuring body temperature throughout the night. These measurements allow the watch to provide advanced sleep and well-being insights.

There are also training, recovery, and sleep tracking features including signature Polar tools like Recovery Pro, Nightly Recharge, and Sleep Plus Stages. They were designed to monitor health and well-being over time, and suggest things to help improvement. There are over 150 built in sports profiles as well.

Polar’s free app and website allow the user to track their progress and analyse aspects of health and fitness, set goals, and monitor daily progress.

A lot of these features can also be found on smartwatches including the Fitbit Charge 6, and Garmin Forerunner 265.

The Vantage V3 is also equipped with technology enabling the user to get accurate location information, even in challenging situations. There is also turn-by-turn guidance from Komoot, providing detailed directions, and the watch can sync with the route planner for customised turn-by-turn guidance.

Users can also download topographical maps, useful for outdoor activities including hiking, camping, and biking.

The watch also has advanced internal components catering to the needs of each user, boasting a long battery life of up to 53 hours training time with each charge, or up to eight days display time.

The power saving mode is able to extend training time to 140 hours between charges. There is also 32GB storage, which can be used to store maps and other items, and USB-C charging.

Additionally, there has been a redesign of the predecessor, with a 1.39 inch AMOLED touchscreen extending to the edges supporting a wider display area, and 462 pixels per inch. Along with these, are an aluminium bezel and sturdy buttons.

The watch also supports standard 22mm wristbands, with no need for adaptors, allowing customisation for personal preference.

Available now for preorder from select retailers, the Polar Vantage V3 is available in three colours: Night Black, Sky Blue, and Sunrise Apricot.

It’s retailing for $899.00 AUD, and a combo is also available, consisting of a Polar Vantage V3 and Polar H10 heart rate monitor, retailing for $999.00 AUD. Shipping begins on October 25th.

Polar CEO Sander Werrin said, “Athletic progress is defined by goals; setting them, working towards them, surpassing them, and setting the next ones. This requires a vast amount of personal insight only achievable through measuring and analyzing highly accurate data about your performance. This knowledge, paired with personalized guidance, is the ultimate key to progress.”