HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > FTC Challenges Microsoft Over Activision Blizzard Layoffs

FTC Challenges Microsoft Over Activision Blizzard Layoffs

By | 8 Feb 2024

Microsoft’s plans to cut 1,900 jobs from its video game division contradict statements the company made to a US court that it would operate Activision Blizzard, the US Federal Trade Commission has said.

In a report by Bloomberg’s Leah Nylen and Cecilia D’Anastasio, the FTC said the layoffs show that the merger created areas of overlap and the court should have paused Microsoft’s integration of the two companies while the agency completes its in-house trial.

The FTC had unsuccessfully sought to block the deal last year and a federal judge ruled the proposed merger could move forward but the agency appealed that decision. The federal appeals court in San Francisco is currently weighing the case.

In late January CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer confirmed that Microsoft would be letting go of 1,900 staff in the gaming division after completing its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Spencer released an internal memo stating the layoffs would affect staff at Xbox, Activision Blizzard, and ZeniMax, and amount to around 8% of the division.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
New Microsoft OneDrive Design Rolls Out
Microsoft Sales Soar Despite Irratating Upgrades To 365
ChatGPT Allegedly Breaches Data Privacy Rules
Microsoft Criticises Apple’s New App Store Changes
Microsoft Lays Off 1,900 Staff
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Creates New AI Image Editing Tool
Latest News
/
February 8, 2024
/
GoPro Working On ‘Tech-Enabled’ Helmets
Latest News
/
February 8, 2024
/
New Figures Reveal Optus Outage Hit to SMBs
Latest News
/
February 8, 2024
/
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Gain Camera & Audio Fixes In Update
Latest News
/
February 8, 2024
/
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Gets Android 14 Update
Latest News
/
February 8, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Creates New AI Image Editing Tool
Latest News
/
February 8, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple researchers have released a new AI image editing tool model, which allows users to describe what they want to...
Read More