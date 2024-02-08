The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is rolling out the latest Android 14 OS update, available to Latin America and Europe users for now.

It is rolling out over-the-air with the download file weighing 1.45GB in size.

Motorola plans to release the update globally over time. Users can manually check for the update in the Stttings app.

The Android 14 update brings several new features and improvements to the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

There are new monochrome themes with additional colour options, new system fonts, a more detailed battery settings page, the ability to use the phone as a webcam, improved privacy and security, and more.

Last month, Motorola confirmed the list of eligible devices set to get the Android 14 update. The Edge 30 Ultra is the latest from the list.

Previously, Motorola rolled out the OS update to the G53, Edge+ 2023, and Edge 40 Pro smartphones.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra debuted back in 2022 in the global markets and shipped with Android 12 OS out of the box. The smartphone was updated to Android 13 last year.