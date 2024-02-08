The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have only recently been launched, but have now graduated to Version 2.0 software, which is said to bring improvements to camera imagery and volume controls.

What’s still missing though, is any sign of the AI-powered image recognition, which will allow the glasses to tell the user what they’re looking at, or possibly translate signs and more.

The official notice of changes states the following:

“Image quality improvements: We’ve made updates to noise reduction, auto exposure, and color rendering. Your photos and videos will look sharper and clearer in lower light, and you’ll see improvements in sharpness and dynamic range for driving and on-the-go captures.”

“Global volume control: Now you can control the volume of all sounds in one place on your glasses. We’ve added the ability to control the volume of voice commands and other sounds by swiping up and down on the glasses’ touchpad on your temple arm.”

“Improvements: Security and stability improvements.”

The update will install over a few minutes, so the user will need to charge things up, and make sure they have the time.

One recommendation is to power-cycle the glasses via the power switch on the left stem afterwards. Some people have noticed they had issues taking video and stills until they did this.

The Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses start at around A$449.00, with prices rising depending on style and lenses.