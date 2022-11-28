With some Aussies leaning in favour of Donald Bradman and others Shane Warne, Foxtel has decided to end the debate once and for all with their search for the greatest cricketer in ‘A Ton of Cricket: The Games Greatest Characters.’

In partnership with News Corp, Foxtel and Fox Cricket are bringing back ‘A Ton of Cricket’ campaign with ‘The Games Greatest Characters.’

Commentator Brett Lee is set to lead the campaign as a list of 100 cricketers roll out for Aussies to vote on.

“With the season in full swing, it’s great to once again be asking Australia to vote on some of the most legendary moments in cricket history,” he said.

“I’ve personally been able to reflect on some of the incredible friendships I’ve formed with some truly unforgettable characters on and off the field over the years.

“From the late Shane Warne to Merv Hughes and Dennis Lillee, plus so many more. They’ve all brought something truly unique to the game from their loyalty to their humour, leadership and unwavering determination. It won’t be easy to choose one with a line-up of so many great legends to vote for.”

With unrivalled 4K Ultra-HD coverage all summer, Fox Cricket’s summer of cricket will deliver the best commentary and analysis and exclusive camera angles to create nostalgic memories of past greats.

The campaign includes a hero video where Brett Lee will return as he encourages Aussies to get voting and recounts some of the antics that made these players so memorable – from the likes of larrikins like Shane Warne and Merv Hughes, to fearless legends like Ellyse Perry and Ian Chappell.

The video will launch on social media, digital editorial and will be integrated into Foxtel’s cricket broadcasts as part of innings and tea break coverage with countdowns and commentary by expert Fox Cricket commentary team.

‘A Ton of Cricket: The Games Greatest Characters’ is a joint collaboration between Foxtel production team and creative agency, We Are Social who originally conceptualized it.

Aussies can vote for their number one character between Monday 28th November – Friday 16th December on NewsCorp websites, before the number one character is revealed as part of the Melbourne Test series on Fox Cricket.