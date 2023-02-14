The Woolworths Group has added two new directors to its board.

Tracey Fellows and Warwick Bray will join as non-executive directors from March 1.

Fellows is currently on the board of REA Group and Hemnet Group AB, and was previously president of News Corp’s Global Digital Real Estate group.

Bray is currently on the board of telco Spark New Zealand, was is the former CFO of Telstra.

“Their experience is both relevant to Woolworths Group’s strategy and complimentary to the skills already represented on our Board,” Chair Scott Perkins said of the two new directors.

“I am sure they will both make a material contribution to realising Woolworths Group’s full potential.”