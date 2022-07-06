Andrew Mclean is back, after five years working as sales director and head of channels at Intel and then leaving, Mclean has been given the top job at the big processor Company.

Well-known and respected in the Channel Mclean who is taking on the CEO will focus on growing Intel’s business and positioning the company as the leading solutions provider foundation of a data-centric Australia and New Zealand.

Previous executives in the role include Phil Cronin now head of enterprise sales at Adobe, and Kate Burleigh a former PR Manager and then CEO at Intel who is now running Amazon’s hardware business.

Mclean will report to Alexis Crowell, Vice President – Intel Sales, Marketing and Communications Group and Managing Director for Asia Territory.

“I’m delighted to be returning to Intel at what is a time of transformation and growth for the company,” said McLean. “Our customers are transforming; the local technology sector is booming, and our range of solutions is growing. We’re committed to delivering a new era of innovation and technology leadership for both businesses and consumers across Australia and New Zealand.”

McLean originally joined Intel in 1997 and spent 18 years with the company, holding a number of leadership roles in both sales and marketing, including more than three years as ANZ Sales Director.

More recently, McLean was Enterprise Director for Nearmap, a world leading provider of geospatial content-as-a-service and SaaS solutions for business and government customers. He has also held leadership roles with technology vendors, consultants and channel organisations in Australia and the UK, including HP, IBM, ClearPath, Applied Micro Systems, and CPU Omnilogic.

McLean holds a bachelor’s degree in Business from Western Sydney University.