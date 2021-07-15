HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Tidal Offers Three Months Free For Premium And HiFi Tiers

By | 15 Jul 2021
Tidal is offering customers three whole months to get used to its Premium and HiFi Plus tiers, with a free offer to sample the celeb-backed streaming service.

As with most of these offers, it is open to new customers only, but if you are still in the market for a streaming service, or looking to switch teams, this is the perfect time to do so.

Tidal Premium usually cost $11.99 a month, with HiFi setting users back $23.99.

HiFi Plus offers 9216 Kbps, with Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio. Premium offers 320 Kbps.

Use this link to access the deal.

