Focal’s popular Aria Evo X Series is getting a huge refresh for 2024, which was revealed at CES 2024. Evo stands for evolution aligning with the new line’s features and updates.

Since 2013, the Aria loudspeaker range has targeted audio enthusiasts, but the latest Focal Aria Evo X series will introduce a variety of changes and even new finish options. Focal says the new series for the Aria Evo X speaker line is estimated to become available in February 2024. Australia pricing and availability have not yet been announced.

The five new speakers in the Aria Evo X line include:

Aria Evo X N°1 (bookshelf speaker) – USD $2,398 pair

Aria Evo X N°2 (floorstanding speaker) – USD $4,798 pair

Aria Evo X N°3 (floorstanding speaker) – USD $5,198 pair

Aria Evo X N°4 (floorstanding speaker) – USD $5,998 pair

Aria Evo X Center (center channel) – USD $999 each

Some of the core features in the series include:

The Focal Aria Evo X TAM Tweeter is crafted to support more accurate treble reproduction by expanding the range of the high and low ends of the high-frequency range.

The Focal Aria Evo X TMD Midrange now includes Tuned Mass Damper (TMD) technology in the speaker drivers, which stabilises how the surround performs to avoid deformation of the cone and any negative impact on the dynamics.

There is also a Flax Cone, which lends an immersive and dynamic to the listening experience, reproducing vocals with clearness and definition.

The look of the speakers are sleek with a cabinet construction using Ultra-rigid MDF (medium-density fiberboard) with non-parallel side panels reducing redundant vibration, and sustaining more neutral sound reproduction.

The Aria Evo X speaker line had three colour options: Black High Gloss, Prime Walnut, and Moss Green High Gloss.