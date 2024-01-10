HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > McIntosh Celebrates 75th Anniversary With New Monoblock Amplifier

McIntosh Celebrates 75th Anniversary With New Monoblock Amplifier

By | 10 Jan 2024

McIntosh will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year, and to mark the milestone, the company has revealed one of it’s “most powerful amplifiers to date.”

The MC2.1KW Monoblock Power Amplifier comes with a tri-chassis construction, a £59,995 / €64.990 / U$50,000 price tag, and boasts 2000W power to give “a new industry standard for power and amplification.” Australian pricing and availability is still to be revealed.

It’s a three box setup, the audio circuitry is split between two boxes, and the third houses the single ended RCA and balanced XLR inputs and speaker outputs.

The speaker outputs aren’t for tri-wiring, and are marked 2ohms, 4ohms, and 8ohms.

Building on the legacy of the 2005 MC2KW, this new amp promises sonic upgrades to push the boundaries of what it can do.

It offers a large capacity power supply, as well as four bespoke McIntosh heatsinks on each power module.

Enhanced circuit designs complete with upgraded components and shorter signal paths are also expected to aid sonic performance, as well as the updated electrical wiring and interconnect cables.

McIntosh calls this amp a “visual masterpiece,” having created it using a stainless steel chassis with a mirrored finish, and a metal casework. It has black glass front panels, illuminated logos, aluminium handles, and a blue watt meter.

Commemorating the 75th anniversary of McIntosh, the first 75 units sold this year to each country the brand is distributed in, will include special anniversary badging with “75 Years” engraved in the handles, as well as a special logo stamped on the top.

McIntosh president, Charlie Randall said, “The MC2.1KW is the pinnacle of audio amplification and a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to sonic perfection. The MC2.1KW is the embodiment of our passion and invites audio enthusiasts to embark on an extraordinary journey through sound with one of our most powerful amplifiers yet.”

The MC2.1KW Amplifier will be available starting January 2024 at authorised dealers for £59,995 / €64,990 / U$50,000. Australian pricing and availability has yet to be revealed.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
McIntosh & Grateful Dead Partner For Limited Edition Poster
Skullcandy & TMNT Collaborate For 40th Anniversary
McIntosh Unveils New Equaliser
Apple Planning Huge Overhaul for Watch X’s 10th Anniversary
Ultimate Ears Launches 10th Anniversary Campaign
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ThinkCentre neo 50a Gen 5 27
Lenovo Unveils More Than 40 Devices at CES 2024 Featuring AI, CoPilot Key
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
Asus Debuts 480Hz QHD OLED Gaming Monitor At CES
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
TP-Link Unveils New Video Door Lock At CES
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
Sennheiser Uses CES 2024 To Debut Three New Earbud / Headphone Products
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
Wi-Fi 7 Certified
MultiGigabit Wi-Fi Comes to 2024 Devices As Wi-Fi 7 Rolls Out
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ThinkCentre neo 50a Gen 5 27
Lenovo Unveils More Than 40 Devices at CES 2024 Featuring AI, CoPilot Key
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Lenovo has unveiled more than 40 new devices and solutions which feature AI integration and the new Windows CoPilot key...
Read More