McIntosh will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year, and to mark the milestone, the company has revealed one of it’s “most powerful amplifiers to date.”

The MC2.1KW Monoblock Power Amplifier comes with a tri-chassis construction, a £59,995 / €64.990 / U$50,000 price tag, and boasts 2000W power to give “a new industry standard for power and amplification.” Australian pricing and availability is still to be revealed.

It’s a three box setup, the audio circuitry is split between two boxes, and the third houses the single ended RCA and balanced XLR inputs and speaker outputs.

The speaker outputs aren’t for tri-wiring, and are marked 2ohms, 4ohms, and 8ohms.

Building on the legacy of the 2005 MC2KW, this new amp promises sonic upgrades to push the boundaries of what it can do.

It offers a large capacity power supply, as well as four bespoke McIntosh heatsinks on each power module.

Enhanced circuit designs complete with upgraded components and shorter signal paths are also expected to aid sonic performance, as well as the updated electrical wiring and interconnect cables.

McIntosh calls this amp a “visual masterpiece,” having created it using a stainless steel chassis with a mirrored finish, and a metal casework. It has black glass front panels, illuminated logos, aluminium handles, and a blue watt meter.

Commemorating the 75th anniversary of McIntosh, the first 75 units sold this year to each country the brand is distributed in, will include special anniversary badging with “75 Years” engraved in the handles, as well as a special logo stamped on the top.

McIntosh president, Charlie Randall said, “The MC2.1KW is the pinnacle of audio amplification and a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to sonic perfection. The MC2.1KW is the embodiment of our passion and invites audio enthusiasts to embark on an extraordinary journey through sound with one of our most powerful amplifiers yet.”

