Apple will open its floating store at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore this Thursday – by appointment only.

Apple’s third Singapore location will open its doors at noon AEST (10am local time) on Thursday September 10, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, customers will have to book appointments to visit online. The 148 staff members will enforce safety measures such as social distancing, temperature checks, and mask requirements.

The manufacturer says the store, which features a dome constructed from 114 pieces of glass with ten narrow vertical mullions for structural connection, is inspired by the Pantheon in Rome.

An oculus at the apex of the dome lets in natural light, while within the tree-lined interior, guests will find locations such as the Forum, centred around a video wall for Today at Apple sessions with local artists, musicians, and creators; and an underwater boardroom for entrepreneurs and developers.

According to Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, the store builds on the company’s four-decade-long history in Singapore.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open the breathtaking Apple Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, building on our commitment to this special place that began more than 40 years ago.

“Our passionate and talented team is ready to welcome this community to our new store and deliver the care and support that our customers around the world love,” she said.