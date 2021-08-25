HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Flight Evacuated After Samsung Galaxy A21 Burst Into Flames

By | 25 Aug 2021

An Alaska Airlines flight that had just landed in Seattle from New Orleans was quickly evacuated after a passenger’s phone exploded into flames.

“After much digging, I can tell you that the phone was burned beyond recognition,” Perry Cooper, a spokesperson for the Port of Seattle, told The Seattle Times.

“However, during an interview with one of our Port of Seattle Police officers, the passenger volunteered the phone was a Samsung Galaxy A21. Again, we could not confirm it by looking at the remains of the device.”

An Alaska Airlines spokesperson said fire extinguishers and a battery containment bag were used by flight crew to “stop the phone from smoking.”

Two passengers were treated at a local hospital.

This incident echoes Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 recall, amidst fears that the battery might explode during flights. It is unclear whether this is a design flaw with the A21.

