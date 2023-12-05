HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Fire TV Stick Owners Get Amazon Ad Update

Fire TV Stick Owners Get Amazon Ad Update

By | 5 Dec 2023

Amazon is to launch full screen ads on Fire TV devices, with some users already seeing their TVs taken over by giant commercials that automatically start playing when its switched on.

The update appears to be rolling out slowly to devices made after 2016, which includes Fire TV Sticks, Cube, and Fire TVs.

The ads can be stopped, but only if the user acts quickly and hits the home button on the remote within a few seconds. If the action is missed, the ad will continue playing.

Amazon confirmed the update by saying, “Our focus is on delivering an immersive experience so customers can enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies, as well as browse and discover more content they’ll want to watch. We’re always working to make the Fire TV experience better for customers and have updated one of the prominent placements in the UI to play a short content preview if no other action is taken by a customer upon turning on their Fire TV.”

It remains unclear when all devices will see the changes, however, it’s believed the rollout will continue through the coming weeks and months.

In November, Amazon also confirmed the introduction of extra ads, and it was revealed that adverts will stay, and users could expect to see more in the future.



