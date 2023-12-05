HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
McIntosh & Grateful Dead Partner For Limited Edition Poster

By | 5 Dec 2023

McIntosh and Grateful Dead have teamed up again for a new poster, the Dancing With The Dead: A McIntosh poster.

The two have been collaborating for a while, creating a bunch of products including the Limited Edition Grateful Dead RS150 and RS250 Wireless Speakers, the Grateful Dead ‘Wall of Sound’ t-shirt, and the Grateful Dead ‘Wall of Sound’ jumper.

The new posters measure 18 x 24-inches, are hand-printed by AJ Masthay using a reduction block printing process, and are printed on high-quality, 100% cotton printmaking paper.

Each print was designed to be a collectible, and will be individually signed and numbered by Masthay, having worked extensively with the Grateful Dead.

It could be purchased exclusively from shop.mcIntoshlabs.com, and ONLY 250 were available, with a limit per customer, and now the product is sold out completely.

See below a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the poster:



