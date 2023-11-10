Telstra owned Fetch has made Apple TV+ streaming available, a move that expands their Mighty and Mini 4K box capability.

Chief Content and Commercial Officer of Fetch TV, Sam Hall said, “Apple TV+ has quickly established itself as a market leading SVOD service with some of the most acclaimed and buzzworthy content available anywhere.”

He claimed “Fetch is committed to providing a compelling aggregation experience and no platform is complete without Apple TV+. We know Fetch users will be delighted with the addition, and we look forward to further solidifying our position as “The Way to Watch.”

Some of the highly anticipated feature films that will be available are ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ ‘Napoleon,’ and ‘Argylle,’ all featuring favourites like Joaquin Phoenix, Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Fetch users can subscribe to Apple TV+ through the new Apple TV app on Fetch Mighty and Fetch Mini 4K. It costs $12.99 AUD a month, and there is a seven day free trial. The plan automatically renews unless cancelled.

This integration further enhances Fetch offerings, providing Free-to-Air, FAST and subscription channels, all FTA BVOD apps, SVOD apps, all movies and series in one location, and universal search with one remote.

Other features include ‘Ways to Watch’ and ‘My Stuff’ where users can find and access their favourites in whatever way suits them best.

The company revealed Apple TV+ won’t be available on Fetch Mini Gen 3 or Gen 2.