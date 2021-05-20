HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Facebook To Help Fund Ad Standards In Australia

Facebook To Help Fund Ad Standards In Australia

By | 20 May 2021
,

“When the AANA set-up the self-regulatory system over 20 years ago, virtually all advertising was in traditional media and made via media buying agencies,” AANA CEO John Broome explained.

“Advertisers supporting the self-regulatory system voluntarily pay a small levy on their media spend that is collected on their behalf by members of the Media Federation of Australia.

“At the same time, the increasing migration to digital has led to much more advertising content and hence a greater workload for Ad Standards.

“So, Facebook’s move to directly fund the self-regulatory system will help underpin its future financial sustainability.”

Facebook Australia and New Zealand’s MD, Will Easton, said that, “Australia’s self-regulatory system provides the public with a highly efficient and effective complaints handling service that is one hundred per cent funded by industry.

“We are committed to ensuring that we play an appropriate role in ensuring its funding now and in the future.”

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
“Creepy” Move By ABC To Collect Personal Data Slammed
Only 4% Of iPhone Users Have Agreed To Be Tracked
Digital Media Says Defamation Laws Already Covered
Trump Seethes As Facebook Refuses To Return His Keys
Apple, Facebook And Microsoft Stocks Drop After Interest Rate Speculation
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG To Roll Out QNED Mini LED TV Range From July
Industry Latest News
/
May 20, 2021
/
First Optus mmWave 5G Sites Go Live
Latest News Optus
/
May 20, 2021
/
Qualcomm Gears Up For The 5G Revolution With New Snapdragon Chipset And 10-Gigabit Modem
Communication Industry Latest News
/
May 20, 2021
/
No Hit To Employment As JobKeeper Winds Up, Says ABS
Industry Latest News
/
May 20, 2021
/
Zoom Unveils New Events Platform
Latest News Zoom
/
May 20, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG To Roll Out QNED Mini LED TV Range From July
Industry Latest News
/
May 20, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG is rolling out its new range of QNED Mini LED TVs this July. The QNED televisions combine Mini LED...
Read More