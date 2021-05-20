Qualcomm has made a slew of announcements, including the release of a new 700-series chipset for mobile devices, 5G M.2 reference designs, and a new high-speed, energy-efficient 5G modem.

The Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset will feature in “premium mid-range” phones from mid-year, with Motorola, Xiaomi, and Oppo among the manufacturers set to feature the chipset.

The chipset offers three image-signal processors, useful for switching between video feeds from three different cameras. It also features noise suppression on video calls, and supports mmWave, Wi-Fi 6, and sub-6GHz 5G.

Qualcomm has also release M.2 reference designs to current OEM customers of its X65 and X62 5G modems, making 5G connectivity easier for manufacturers to integrate into their products.

“We’ve seen a dramatic growth in data consumption as a result of remote work and higher mobility. To help meet this data demand and create exciting new products and experiences, our new 5G M.2 Reference Designs tackle many 5G design complexities upfront so that OEMs don’t have to,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Finally, Qualcomm has debuted the world’s first 10-gigabit 5G modem, the X65 5G, which offers wider support of mmWave frequencies, and is more energy efficient to boot. Of course, these speeds are merely theoretical for most users, who are capped by their service providers and a multitude of other contributing issues.

“Qualcomm Technologies is committed to leading the acceleration and expansion of 5G beyond smartphones,” Malladi explains.

“We’ve built world-class engineering and customer service teams dedicated to 5G mobile broadband to equip customers with advanced reference designs. We are empowering the ecosystem to bring next generation Release 16 5G products as early as late 2021 and helping create new business opportunities across computing, CPEs, XR, gaming, industrial IoT and beyond.”