Facebook are launching a new ‘second-screen experience’ called Movie Mate that will give a live stream of information about the film you are watching, through Facebook Messenger.

They are premiering Movie Mate in conjunction with Fast & Furious 9; as you stream any of the first eight films, a chatbot will take you through a guided tour of information bites, clips, images, and fun facts to enhance your movie-watching experience. You can even interact with it, if you are lonely enough.

There are varied levels of information depending on how much of an uber-nerd you happen to be, and the chatbot tracks where you are up to, so it’s not going to spoil the film, like Googling info mid-movie can.

“We know people are craving more content and connection as they watch their favorite movies so Movie Mate is their answer—and a great innovation in the future of film-watching,” said Nicky Bell VP, Global Head of Facebook Creative Shop.