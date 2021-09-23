Motorola may have announced seven new models of their popular Moto G series of both 4G and 5G smartphones this year, but they’re not done yet, with a leak revealing details of the upcoming Moto G Pure.

In the design department, it shares some DNA with the lower-priced Moto E series. It also has a bigger-than-average chin and the display has a waterdrop notch housing a 5MP camera.

There are two dual cameras on the back as well as a fingerprint scanner. The primary camera will be 48MP.

The main sensor will be teamed with a 2MP depth sensor. There’s also an audio jack up top and, according to the spec sheet, a USB-C port.

An earlier prototype had a Helio G25 chipset, but that was switched up to the Helio G25.

The Pure will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display panel, and the base model will pack 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Elsewhere, it has 4000mAh battery capacity and support for 10W charging. There’s also a dedicated mic for noise cancelation and it’ll run on Android 11.

Launching in the US early October, the Lagoon Green and Electric Graphite finishes look rather slick, and reports say it’ll cost between US$300 and US$350.