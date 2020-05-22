HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Experts Say Australia’s Digital Healthcare Is Vulnerable To Cyberattacks

Experts Say Australia’s Digital Healthcare Is Vulnerable To Cyberattacks

By | 22 May 2020
, ,

According to top cybersecurity firms, Australia’s digital healthcare networks are vulnerable to cyberattacks, which is particularly problematic during the COVID-19 pandemic, as more Australians are relying on telehealth services.

To raise the standards of cybersecurity of individual health professionals, cyber experts are recommending that the government formulate a mandatory set of standards and national guidelines that all healthcare networks must meet.

“As executives, unless they have a reporting mandate to government, many of them will sweep it under the carpet,” Carlo Minassian, the Founder of cybersecurity company LMNTRIX, told the Sydney Morning Herald. “Historically in the health sector, when it comes to security and privacy many have been underfunded.”

In particular, Minassian said that digital health start-ups are particularly vulnerable, as many have launched in an operating environment where there is no cybersecurity framework in place. “I’ve worked with dozens of start-ups – and unless they are really tech savvy, they take the minimum protections,” Minassian said.

Source: Telstra

Ensuring that healthcare employees are aware of best cyber security practices will also be key to preventing cyberattacks.

“70-90% of successful data breaches are the result of a successful phishing campaign where the cybercriminal will attempt to lure an unsuspecting employee into engaging with a malicious email… Many times the employee is completely unaware that they have fallen for these attacks,” Jacqueline Jayne, security awareness advocate at IT training firm KnowBe4 told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Indeed, cybersecurity company Mimecast reported that cyber-attackers were shifting their focus to target employees returning to work, with emails that claimed to have updated COVID-19 protocols. In addition, they were using more unique methods to scam employees, such as vishing, SMShing and deepfake audio.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
Cyber-Attackers Get Creative Targeting Employees Returning To Work
NBN Warn Scam Rise Amid Work From Home, Data At Risk
Here To Stay: COVID-19 Kickstarts Telehealth In Oz
‘Hackers For Hire’ Exploit Security Vulnerability Found In Apple’s Mail App
two hands holding a withings smart thermometer
Telehealth: Tech Healthcare Products To Monitor Your Health From Home
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

E-Bike Sales At Bicyclesonline.com.au Surge 310%
Coronavirus eBikes Electric Bikes
/
May 22, 2020
/
Google Wins US Defence Contract
Brands Communication Content
/
May 22, 2020
/
Samsung’s Launches 4K Outdoor TV – The Terrace TV
4K TV Latest News QLED
/
May 22, 2020
/
Shares Climb As Afterpay Reports Finds More Customers In The USA
Brands Communication Content
/
May 22, 2020
/
Amazon To Build A Second Solar Farm Down Under
Communication Industry Latest News
/
May 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

E-Bike Sales At Bicyclesonline.com.au Surge 310%
Coronavirus eBikes Electric Bikes
/
May 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
E-bike sales at Australia’s largest online bike retailer, BicyclesOnline.com.au, have surged by 310% this month. This comes as a study...
Read More