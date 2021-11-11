Melbourne-based distributor Westan has been appointed as the new distributor of Sonos audio products in Australia after a 6-month review which saw several agencies pitch for the business.

The former distributor of Polk, Westan is well known in both the specialist and mass retailer markets. They currently distribute products for Philips, Samsung, InFocus, and the likes of Epson.

According to the CEO of Westan, Kamil Aghtan, Sonos will be a key audio brand for the business, especially in the specialist channel where custom installers are integrating Sonos Audio gear into homes and commercial businesses.

“This is an excellent win, and we look forward to working with Sonos in Australia.”

In Australia, questions have been raised by retailers with the US audio Company who have admitted in earnings reports that they are investing in their direct sell model whereby a retailer sells a product to a consumer and then Sonos direct markets them to buy their next product direct.

Later this month it is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2021.

The Sonos earnings report, which is expected to be released on November 17, 2021 (USA), is seen as a key indicator as several audio Companies are suffering from supply and component issues.

What retailers around the world are concerned about is that Sonos is sitting on $915 million in cash, which analysts believe will most likely be able to increase its marketing efforts to drive sales direct to the Sonos online shop.

It will also be used on R&D projects in an effort to develop new products that will compete up against Sound United, who is tipped to expand their product ranging with JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys and the likes of Harman, who are expanding their Harman Kardon and JBL product ranges to compete with Sonos.

Observers claim Sonos is also facing risks from competitors, who are now selling similar technologies, to similar suppliers to the US audio Company.