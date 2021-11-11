Various products from LG Electronics’ range have already been recognised for contributing to tech innovation, even before the upcoming CES industry trade extravaganza has begun.

LG’s OLED TVs, home appliances and B2B products got 24 accolades in the lead-up to the largest industry trade show, set to impact in Las Vegas January 5-8, 2022, with ChannelNews confirmed to be reporting directly.

Each year, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) picks the most innovative products among those being unveiled at the show.

For CES 2022, Innovation Award recognitions were extended to the most advanced and unique LG products for the next year.

This is the 10th year in a row LG OLED TV has been rewarded with a CES Innovation Award.

They also got props for their home appliances, including the InstaView French-Door Refrigerator Objet Collection, LG tiiun, a new concept in indoor gardening, and LG PuriCare Air Purifier Pet featuring Multi-Filtration System with Photocatalytic Deodorization Filter along with a HEPA filter.

LG One:Quick from their B2B IT division were also recognised for their unique video conferencing solution.