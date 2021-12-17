HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE:JB Hi Fi & Big W To Get PS5 Stock Today

By | 17 Dec 2021

Big W and JB Hi Fi are tipped to get stock of the much sought-after PlayStation 5 gaming console as of today according to management at Big W.

Gamers will have to visit a store to buy one of the indemand consoles claims Big W management.

A store manager at Big W Coffs Harbour told ChannelNews “We understand that we will get a very limited supply of PS5 consoles today. We have been told the JB Hi Fi and Big W stores are getting stock, but they will go very quickly” he said.

Earlier this week we revealed now US retailers are promoting the availability of stock

Best Buy the big US electronics retailer similar to JB Hi Fi has just opened up a fresh batch of PlayStation 5 consoles however they are only selling the disc-based version, not the Digital Edition.

What’s not known is what version Australian stores will get.

