EXCLUSIVE: Top Samsung PR Executive Quits

By | 23 Sep 2022

Shaneez Johnson, Head of Corporate Affairs at Samsung Australia has quite to take on a new role.

Johnson who has been at Samsung for over 9 years is taking a senior role in a property development Company Redcape, which owns and operates 36 venues worth $1.3 billion in Australia.

Recently Carla Dovgan a senior Public Relations Manager at Samsung quit to take on a role at Frucor Suntory.

According to Samsung management, Johnson will not be replaced with more responsibility falling to Sarah Prendergast the Communications lead at Samsung Australia.

Earlier this year Samsung parted Company with Edelman Communications with Ogilvy & Mather PR Company PPR being appointed to manage PR activities for the business.



