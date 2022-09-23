Google is planning a new royalty-free media format that offers HDR video and 3D audio, in a bid to cut Dolby’s hold over the audiovisual market.

Google presented its plans for Project Caviar during a closed-down event with hardware manufacturers, video of which leaked to Protocol.

Group product manager Roshan Baliga called it “a healthier, broader ecosystem” for premium media experiences, focusing on the fact that manufacturers won’t have to pay to use Google’s codecs.

Dolby charges television manufacturers between A$3-$4.50 per unit to license Dolby Vision, as well as a separate free to license Dolby Digital audio. Streaming boxes pay A$3 a unit for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Digital, according to Protocol.

Dolby wasn’t mentioned by name during the presentation, but it was clear who Google are gunning for.

“We realised that there are premium media experiences where there aren’t any great royalty-free solutions,” Baliga said, point out costs for premium HDR video and 3D audio “can hurt manufacturers and consumers.”

Baliga hinted at targeting cheaper devices for Caviar.

“For lower-cost living room devices, the cost may be prohibitive,” Baliga said.

The Google-owned YouTube doesn’t use Dolby technology, and will no doubt be the major platform for this new audio codec.

Any bite into Dolby’s market share is likely to damage the company. During FY21, the company generated 25 per cent of its revenue through licensing Atmos and Vision to manufacturers.