He left a trail of custom install businesses with millions in debt, but that has not stopped Brisbane based executive Regan Webb from living it up at the Hilton, on a luxury Island in the Pacific in recent days.

Linked with Winning Appliances, Regan Webb has a chequered past having left a trail of debt along with his partners, Mathew Manalis and Brendon Cousemacker, with several of their Companies were being placed into liquidation.

Weeks after another Webb linked Company BMR Group, was placed into liquidation, with debts of $1,690,000, Webb has been spotted sunning himself beside the pool at the luxury Hilton Hotel in Noumea.

Regan Webb was the co-founder and owner of Digital Residence – which was owned and operated by Pure Innovations Pty Ltd, then Digital Residence Pty Ltd, then BMR Group Pty Ltd.

Digital Residence was placed into liquidation with debts of over $800,000, but this has not stopped Webb living the good life after setting up another custom install business in Brisbane while also claiming to be the business development manager for XOne, Experience One.

EXperienceONE was owned and operated by BMR Group Pty Ltd and is now owned by Captivant Pty Ltd (they changed trading from Digital Residence to EXperienceONE in Oct 2020, this was during the dying days of Digital Residence Pty Ltd Which Liquidators claimed was a period

when the business was insolvent despite continuing to trade.

It now appears that Web is back at it again this time with Captivant Pty Ltd which has the same shareholders as Pure Innovations (Webb), Digital Residence (Webb, Manalis, Cousemacker), BMR Group (Webb, Manalis, Cousemacker, Gejas).Pure Innovations Pty Ltd – owned and operated Digital Residence business from Jan 2009 to 31/7/15 (when it went into liquidation)

Digital Residence Pty Ltd – owned and operated the Digital Residence business from May 2015 to Feb 2018 (when it was put into liquidation)

BMR Group Pty Ltd – owned and operated Digital Residence business from Feb 2018 until it changed branding to EXperienceONE in Oct 2020 – then BMR Group Pty Ltd put into Liquidation in May/June 2022.

Regan Webb was a director of the following companies:

Regan Webb was a director of the following companies: • Pure Innovations Pty Ltd from Jan 2009 to 31/7/2015 (when put into liquidation) • Digital Residence Pty Ltd – from 18/5/2015 (as it started) until 17/11/2015 (once the Pure Innovations Pty Ltd liquidation was under way)

Webb has been a shareholder of all the above companies though the entire operation of the Digital Residence and eXperienceONE businesses and despite their trail of liquidations the Australian Companies and Securities Commission has failed to stop Webb from becoming a shareholder and operator of businesses linked with the Custom install industry.

At one stage the liquidator claimed that “It may have been necessary to bankrupt Webb and his fellow directors, to recover the money their businesses owed and then deal with their spouses in relation to recovering the director’s equity in their jointly owned matrimonial homes.”

The only problem is the sale of the properties did not have enough equity left in them to facilitate the debt.

In the end the liquidator after realising that a fight with the pair would not necessarily deliver him the $457K he was seeking due to a lack of assets, settled the matter for $100,000.

The settlement amount has to be paid via five monthly instalments of $12,000, and a final lump sum payment of $40,000.

As a security for the directors to perform their obligations, the directors (and their wives) also agreed to grant legal mortgages over their residential properties in favour of the company.