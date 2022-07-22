HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Former M&C Saatchi MD Joins Nine As Trade Marketing Director

Former M&C Saatchi MD Joins Nine As Trade Marketing Director

By | 22 Jul 2022

Channel Nine has announced that it has appointed Jamie Gilbert-Smith as it’s Director of Trade Marketing.

With the appointment of Gilbert-Smith, Nine is looking to evolve their strategic approach to B2B marketing, making use of it’s industry leading array of assets in Audio, Television, Digital and Publishing, as the world rushes towards a digital future.

“Having spent a long time in agencies, I’m looking forward to working in Australia’s media company. It’s an incredibly interesting and exciting time in Australian media,” said Gilbert-Smith.

“I look forward to working with Liana and the team to help our customers realise the potential of the Nine platform and the opportunities our assets represent for brands.”

With over 20 years of experience in strategic marketing across the UK and Australia, Gilbert-Smith has spent time with various marketing, content and sponsorship agencies including Hogarth, Lowe, M&C Saatchi, Octagon and Ogilvy.

During his time as National Business Partnerships Director at Hogarth, Gilbert-Smith lead a team of consultants in breaking the traditional content creation models, allowing major brands such as BIG W, Myer, Nestle, Suncorp and Woolworths to realize the potential of their adtech and martech capabilities to achieve omnichannel full funnel personalization at scale.

“I am thrilled Jamie is joining Nine in what is without doubt one of the most exciting jobs in B2B marketing,” said nine’s Chief Marketing Officer, Liana Duboius.

“Jamie’s experience, strategic capability and simply the way he sees the world is a fantastic addition to our team at Nine.”



