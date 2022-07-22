HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 22 Jul 2022

First up we had the foldable TV, now an Austrian Company is rolling out a top end foldable TV that can transform up to 165″ inches of screen into a stylish sculpture.

Based on micro-LED technology which is tipped to replaced OLED technology in top end TV’s the new TV offering from a Company called C SEED has already caught the attention of one distributor who believes there is a premium market for the US$200,000+ transforming foldable TV’s.

Micro-LED pixels generate their own light and unlike OLED micro-LED technology can be cranked up to be bright especially when HDR kicks in.

The new TV transforms from a piece of sculpture into a huge, top end ultra-premium 4K TV – and back again, when it’s not in use making it ideal for both residential and commercial markets.

Made from aerospace-grade aluminium, which helps to give something so large and elaborate the strength to function smoothly, it’s also allowed designers to craft a very smart looking sculpture.

When unfolded, it can turn a full 180 degrees horizontally, which is very rare.

It also has two 100-watt speakers built in that deliver a massive sound experience.

As for size the new TV comes in 103-inch, 137-inch and 165-inch sizes which means the end sculpture is going to be pretty large especially when it unfurls into a giant screen.

Because it’s built from micro-LED the designers have been able to build the screen from individual panels that are fitted together with no visible joins.

All the parts of the screen fold out into a flat panel, and then use a patented system called ‘Adaptive Gap Calibration’ to make sure there are no seams left in the image.

The screen is 4K at all sizes with HDR10+ support, and the set has automatic rotation built into the design –

C SEED says: “it discreetly folds back into its base, a stunning piece of kinetic art.”

The TV can also be mounted outside.


213101

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
