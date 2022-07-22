First up we had the foldable TV, now an Austrian Company is rolling out a top end foldable TV that can transform up to 165″ inches of screen into a stylish sculpture.

Based on micro-LED technology which is tipped to replaced OLED technology in top end TV’s the new TV offering from a Company called C SEED has already caught the attention of one distributor who believes there is a premium market for the US$200,000+ transforming foldable TV’s.

Micro-LED pixels generate their own light and unlike OLED micro-LED technology can be cranked up to be bright especially when HDR kicks in.

The new TV transforms from a piece of sculpture into a huge, top end ultra-premium 4K TV – and back again, when it’s not in use making it ideal for both residential and commercial markets.

Made from aerospace-grade aluminium, which helps to give something so large and elaborate the strength to function smoothly, it’s also allowed designers to craft a very smart looking sculpture.

When unfolded, it can turn a full 180 degrees horizontally, which is very rare.

It also has two 100-watt speakers built in that deliver a massive sound experience.

As for size the new TV comes in 103-inch, 137-inch and 165-inch sizes which means the end sculpture is going to be pretty large especially when it unfurls into a giant screen.

Because it’s built from micro-LED the designers have been able to build the screen from individual panels that are fitted together with no visible joins.

All the parts of the screen fold out into a flat panel, and then use a patented system called ‘Adaptive Gap Calibration’ to make sure there are no seams left in the image.

The screen is 4K at all sizes with HDR10+ support, and the set has automatic rotation built into the design –

C SEED says: “it discreetly folds back into its base, a stunning piece of kinetic art.”

The TV can also be mounted outside.