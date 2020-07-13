A W6 networking war is set to break out with Netgear set to go head to head with D Link and later this quarter with new networking brand ARRIS.

This week Netgear is rolling out their new Orbi Wi Fi 6 offering but it is set to be expensive with a retail price of $1,399.

So why the expensive price?

As Australians hibernate due to COVID-19 and as more people stream content there is a real need for not only a fast network but a network that can handle the volume of data being thrown at it especially as in some households one person is gaming, another watching a streamed 4K movie while someone else is streaming data from a range of security cameras.

The new Orbi Wi-Fi 6 is a Tri-Band Wi-Fi System built to a new high-speed standard, built in is a new generation of network processors.

Already on sale at JB Hi Fi the Netgear Orbi RBK852 AX6000 is a combination of router and extender.

The big difference from the current Orbi routers is that this model has silver edging, which separates the WiFi 6 version from cheaper models.

Any WiFi 6 device is designed specifically to better manage homes with lots of connected devices and will supports up to 100 connected devices.

The Netgear Wi Fi 6 uses a dedicated backhaul connection between router and satellites. In short, this is a second 5GHz, 1.7Gb/s radio band reserved specifically to relay data between the units so, unlike any rival, this data is not competing for space on the WiFi network with the rest of your connected devices.

The result is not just increased speed, but a more stable connection between the units. I found this out when I tested this product in the USA in January and when I hooked up the new ARRIS W6 product last month.

Not only did I get significantly faster coverage around the home with the ARRIS Wi Fi 6 offering it outperformed my existing Orbi router significantly.

As for the price tag of $1,395 it is my belief that one of the most important products in a house that streams content, manages video streams from security cameras and has multiple people on a network at any one time it’s the Wi Fi router because this has to perform 24 hours a day seven days a week consistently.

Australians are not only streaming more data they are adding more devices than ever before to a network and a Wi Fi router has to handle this improved workload.

Netgear has equipped the Orbi 6 range with an upgraded Quad-Core 2.2GHz processor, 512MB NAND Flash and 1GB RAM. These are monstrous specs for a router.

Both router and satellite have four gigabit Ethernet ports with support for port aggregation of up to 2Gb/s because the router has a future-proof 2.5 gigabit WAN port. It can support Internet connections up to 2,500 megabits per second (Mb/s). Plausible in a 5G world.

Package Content on model sold at JB Hi Fi.

One (1) Orbi Router (RBR850)

One (1) Orbi Satellite (RBS850)

One (1) 2m Ethernet cable

Two (2) 12V/3.5A power adapters

Quick start guide

bracket.