EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Greig Out At Aqipa

By | 14 May 2021
,

Well known industry executive Cameron Greig has left Melbourne based Aqipa.

Greig who was a founding director of the business has told ChannelNews that he “wants a break”.

According to Aquipa management Greig is not being replaced following a restructure of the Companies sales and marketing operations and the introduction of new management in recent months.

A spokesperson for the Company said, “Greig has been a valuable contributor and he leaves the business for personal reasons”.

Greig, a former Convoy executive teamed up with another former Convoy International executive Sohan Karunaratne to establish the Aqipa Gear Guru business in Australia.

Karunaratne who was known for his expensive marketing and high profile launches at Convoy quit and is now running a marketing Company called ‘No Standing’.

A former CE trainer Greig was responsible for the growth of several brands in Australia including JBL and Harmon Kardon as well as Monster.

At Aquipa he has driven the growth of the Devialet and Audio Pro brands as well as Marshall products.

“I need to take a break away from the industry. I will be back, but when and where is still in the future” he said.

Well liked by retailers one customer said” He was the big man who always had a deal. He will be missed”.

 

