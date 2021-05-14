The Google Pixel 6 will sport a completely new design, according to leaked images obtained by Front Page Tech.

Jon Prosser from the publication has published rendered which he claims are based of “actual images of the device.”

The renders show a sizeable bump which takes up the entire phone width, and a three-tone colour scheme. The Pixel 6 will contain a dual camera, which the Pixel 6 Pro will have three cameras.

No specs have been made available, and given this is a leak, we’ll have to take it with a grain of salt, but if everything Prosser is saying comes to pass, this will be a radically different beast to previous models.

Google I/O takes place next week, and if there are already actual images of the device, we can expect to learn more about this phone then.