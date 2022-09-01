Electric vehicle users have been ordered not to charge their cars during peak hours, just days after a landmark declaration to phase out gas-powered cars was made.

California has been suffering through a heatwave, with temperatures expected to hit 44 Celsius in areas of Los Angeles. As a result the state’s power grid is stretched with the use of air conditioners in the afternoons and evenings.

“Consumers are urged to reduce energy use from 4 to 9pm when the system is most stressed because demand for electricity remains high and there is less solar energy available,” warned the American Public Power Association.

“The top three conservation actions are to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using large appliances and charging electric vehicles, and turn off unnecessary lights.”

This comes a week after the state announced it would ban the sale of new petrol and diesel powered vehicles from 2035.

No doubt, many will comment on the disconnect between the two actions.