EU’s Economy Action Plan To Force Change In Electronics Industry

The EU’s New Circular Economy Action Plan revealed the EU Commission plans to “launch concrete actions on electronics and ICT” to ensure longer product lifetimes and improve the collection and treatment of waste generated by the industry.

These circulars aim to achieve the goals of the European Green Deal, Europe’s agenda for sustainable growth.

“Consumers will benefit from a true ‘Right to Repair’,” the action plan stated. “Consumers will have access to reliable information on issues such as the reparability and durability of products.”

The commission will also be introducing a new regulatory framework for batteries to enhance sustainability boost their potential use in meeting the body’s environmental goals.

Once implemented, these new regulations could have a significant global impact on the manufacturers of smartphones, laptops and other electronics.

ACT Minister for Consumer Affairs Shane Rattenbury, who presented a ‘right to repair’ discussion paper to the Consumer Affairs Forum and called for an inquiry into the issue, said that such rulings overseas will provides models Australia can draw on.

“I find it concerning that consumers are often locked out of having produces repaired because manufacturers don’t allow third parties to repair them, or products are built to become obsolete when they are damaged,” Rattenbury told ChannelNews. “Consumers in Australia deserve the right to have faulty goods repaired by a manufacturer or third party, or in some cases to undertake self-repair.”