MSI Celebrates White Valentine’s Day With $50 Gift Card Giveaway

To celebrate White Valentine’s Day and its range of MSI Prestige 14 Rose Pink products, MSI is giving customers the chance to win one of five $50 Coles & Myer gift cards.

The promotion will run from the 14th of March (this Saturday) to the 19th of April, with the winners picked randomly at the end of this period.

To enter, all customers need to do is: 1) create an MSI account, 2) register your MSI Prestige Rose Pink Laptop and upload your invoice and a photo of the laptop S/N number (underneath the laptop), 3) wait to see if you’ve won a $50 gift card!

MSI’s Prestige Series is designed for on-the-go creatives. The laptops feature the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, delivering heavyweight performance and lightweight portability. In particular, the 6-core processor speeds up creative software. The GeForce graphics processing unit allow creative apps to run smoothly and reliably.

Visual display is also vitally important in creative endeavours. MSI’s True Pixel displays true-to-life display in 4K resolution, with AdobeRGB 100% colour gamut, True Colour Technology and CalMan Colour Verification – important laptop characteristics for those carrying out design, and photo and video editing work.

With a slim aluminium chassis, the Prestige Series laptops are ultralight (weighing just 1.29 kg), making them extremely portable.

On top of all the impressive specs, its striking design is one of its most attractive elements. The eye-catching Rose Pink MSI Prestige 14 has a rose pink shell, keyboard, trackpad and bezel.

The laptops are protected with face or fingerprint verification. The battery life lasts 10 hours, and it only takes 15 minutes of charge to last 1.5 hours of use. They have Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB-C ports and microSD slots. The Prestige Series also boasts the most up-to-date wireless connectivity technology, providing the fastest networking speeds.

The Prestige 14 A10SC-097AU is available for $2399 and the Prestige 14 A10RAS-068A for $2099.