Epson has released a new small and light 30,000-lumens projector with 4K enhancement.

The EB-L30000UNL, which Epson bills as the world’s first, lightest, and smallest 4K-enhanced 30,000-lumens projector, features a compact design with Epson’s original laser light source structure and advanced electrostatic filter. According to the manufacturer, it can run for up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free use.

“Powered by Epson’s proprietary light source for outstanding image quality, the EB-L30000UNL expands Epson’s line-up in the high-end AV rental sector and is suitable for use in demanding environments with fixed installation requirements such as large auditoriums, museums, theatres and houses of worship,” said Epson.

Other features of the new projector include a triple-layer dustproof structure with a sealed optical engine; support for HDR10 and Hybrid-Log Gamma; and a Geometry Correction Assist which adjusts projected images automatically using a built-in camera.

The EB-L30000UNL will work with the same 4K-compatible lenses as Epson’s EB-L25000UNL, and will be available from Epson partners and resellers in October.