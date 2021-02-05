HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Epic Games Takes Apple Legal Fight To The ACCC

Epic Games Takes Apple Legal Fight To The ACCC

By | 5 Feb 2021
,

Games developer Epic Games has taken its legal fight against Apple to the Australian market regulator, the ACCC.

The creator of Fortnite, which is currently locked in a battle with Apple over its control of games in the App Store, today filed a submission to the ACCC’s app marketplaces review.

Epic told the consumer watchdog that Apple’s ‘unrestrained market power’ is suppressing competition and innovation in the app market and complained the 30 per cent ‘Apple tax’ the tech giant charges app creators is far too high.

“Apple’s conduct is symptomatic of unrestrained market power that results in significant harm to Australian consumers and the competitive process. In the absence of these anticompetitive restraints, app developers would have a greater ability to distribute their apps, leading to increased competition and innovation to the benefit of Australian consumers,” Epic’s submission reads.

Epic Games had already brought its legal dispute over the App Store to Australia after it filed a lawsuit with the Federal Court of Australia and alleges Apple “illegally forces” it and other app developers to only use the App Store to distribute software applications and to only use Apple’s payment system for purchases.

Epic said in a press statement the ACCC submission aims to raise concerns about the monopolistic market power in Australia through app stores run by companies like Apple or Google.

“The legal proceedings and the submission to the ACCC filed by Epic are important steps in a global movement to curb app marketplaces’ monopolistic practices for the benefit of consumers and developers,” the company said.

In Epic’s legal battle in the US, a judge presiding over hearings in the Apple vs. Epic Games case ruled Apple CEO Tim Cook must attend a seven-hour long deposition to testify about how the company views App Store competition.

More to come.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple Suffers Major Outage Affecting iCloud, Photos & Mail
Apple Solves Mask Dilemma With Face ID Update – Will Samsung Follow?
Have You Collected Your $100 From Apple? As New Batterygate Claim Emerges
Apple MacBook Pro 14-Inch: Price & Specs Leaked
Apple Issues Warning On iPad/iOS
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sleep Tech Firm Develops Smart Mattress, Moulds To Your Body
Latest News
/
February 5, 2021
/
Morrison Government Dangles $1 Million Grants For 5G Business Phone Users
Latest News
/
February 5, 2021
/
5G Smartphone Shipments To Snare 55% Of Oz Market
Latest News
/
February 5, 2021
/
Foxtel Subs Climb 12% Revenues Up After Reshaping Of Sports Offerings
Latest News
/
February 5, 2021
/
News Corp Records Most Profitable Quarter In Seven Years
Latest News
/
February 5, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sleep Tech Firm Develops Smart Mattress, Moulds To Your Body
Latest News
/
February 5, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
A new artificial intelligence mattress which adjusts during the night to ensure the user is as comfortable as possible has...
Read More