HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Epic Games Blocked From Taking Apple To Court

Epic Games Blocked From Taking Apple To Court

By | 23 Feb 2021
,

Epic Games, the maker of videogame Fortnite, has been blocked from taking Apple to court in the UK as part of its global fight against the tech giant.

Epic’s landmark suit against Apple came after Fortnite was pulled from the app store when it broke rules about in-app purchases.

The video game giant claims Apple has unfair control over apps in the iPhone and iPad app store and alleges the California-based company is breaking competition law by forcing users to fork out a 30 per cent fee for all in-app purchases.

However, a tribunal has ruled Epic Games is unable to take Apple to a UK court. The tribunal found the ‘out of jurisdiction’ US company could not be dealt with in a British court.

Judge Justice Roth said he was ‘far from persuaded’ that the UK was the best place for the Epic-Apple dispute to be brought in front of a court of law, BBC reports.

Epic Games also brought the suit to Australia in November 2020 after suing Apple in the Federal Court.

The Australian lawsuit alleges Apple’s app store policies breaches the Competition and Consumer Act (CCA) and Australian Consumer Law.

Epic CEO and founder Tim Sweeney told the AFR his company was not suing Apple for monetary damages but was seeking a ruling to benefit all independent software makers in the future.

Apple has sought a dismissal over the lawsuit in Australia, however a judge has not yet ruled on whether it will be brought to court.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , ,
You may also like
Apple Overtakes Samsung As World’s Top Smartphone Maker
Doctor, Doctor, Give Me A Smartwatch! Aussies Taking Control of Health Via Tech
Apple TV Comes To Chromecast
Apple Plans iPad Assembly In India
Apple, Samsung Top Semiconductor Customers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

SoundBeamer Hits Kickstarter – Are Days Of Headphones Numbered?
Latest News Sound
/
February 23, 2021
/
BREAKING NEWS: Facebook Agrees To Restore Australian News Pages
Facebook Latest News
/
February 23, 2021
/
REVIEW: Withings ScanWatch – Jack Of Two Trades, Master Of One
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
February 23, 2021
/
REVIEW: MSI Mini Cubi PC Perfect For COVID-19 Computing & Video Calls
Latest News Latest Reviews MSI
/
February 23, 2021
/
Suing Facebook Pointless, Blocked Media Outlets Warned
Facebook Latest News
/
February 23, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

SoundBeamer Hits Kickstarter – Are Days Of Headphones Numbered?
Latest News Sound
/
February 23, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Headphone-less private listening is on its way to the masses with Israeli firm Noveto Kickstarting its SoundBeamer 1.0 device, slated...
Read More