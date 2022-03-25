Audio brand Creative have expanded on their Outlier range of true wireless earbuds, debuting the Outlier Pro.

The Outlier Pro earbuds are Creative’s new flagship buds, featuring 10mm graphene-coated drivers that boast enhanced bass and clarity compared to their Outlier Air V2 and V3 buds, thanks to in-house audio tuning by their engineers.

The new buds are also paced with features, most notably of which is Super X-FI READY support. This gives users a free taste of Creative’s Super X-FI holographic audio feature, their version of 3D audio that can be accessed via the SXFI app. SXFI is fitted on a large range of their soundbars and headphones and works by up-mixing stereo or mono signals into a 3D auditory experience.

Furthermore, the Outlier Pro are fitted with hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), that makes use of both feedforward and feedback mics to identify and block out incoming audio signals from the world around you. Of course, if you’d like to turn it off to hear when the next train is arriving or any other sound you should pay attention to, they also include Ambient Mode that lets sound in.

The Outlier Pro’s features can be controlled via touch controls on the side of the headphones or via the Creative app, which also offers customization of the touch control features and the ability to enable settings such as low-latency mode.

The Outlier Pro are also very aesthetically pleasing, with a glossy black coating and sleek oval shape design. They come with a wireless charging case, and boast 15 hours continuous listening, or 60 when using the case (10 hours and 40 hours with noise cancellation enabled). The IPX5 rating means sweat and water aren’t going to damage them either.

The Outlier Pro are currently available from the Creative website for $119 USD.