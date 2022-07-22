HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ELAN Control Systems Upgrade Improves Home Surveillance

ELAN Control Systems Upgrade Improves Home Surveillance

By | 22 Jul 2022

An upgrade to ELAN’s home control systems is set to provide users with access comprehensive surveillance of any size.

The ELAN Control Systems 8.7.500 software upgrade, which will be released by Nice/Nortek Control on the 25th of July, will enable up to eight channels with a single license to be supported by the ELAN’s built in, software-based network video recorder (NVR), when combined with a control extender.

Alongside other updates, the new upgrade will allow for surveillance solutions with support for up to 36 channels to be deployed, meaning security solutions can be tailored to meet each customers unique needs.

The ELAN software-based NVR is known for being simple to install and operate, via the ELAN user interface, allowing users to monitor the NVR and live camera feeds.

The focus on a software-based solution allows for the development of systems beyond hardware limitations, providing customers with a unique and appropriate security solution.

“It’s now easier than ever to scale a surveillance system. This upgrade furthers our ELAN brand’s focus to create more flexible and decentralized control systems,” said VP of Product Management, Control, Power/AV at Nice/Nortek Control, Jeff Shaw.

“Additionally, it expands our partners’ portfolios helping them to create more opportunities with ELAN.”

“We’re shifting the NVR paradigm and keeping the integrator in mind as much as the end user. In pairing software with multi-purpose hardware, not only are we providing an easier path for future features but also cutting down on set up and installation time.”



