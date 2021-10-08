HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Dutch Regulator: Apple Abuses Its Powers

By | 8 Oct 2021

The Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets has become the first national antitrust body in the world to find that Apple’s in-app payment system is an abuse of market power.

The Netherlands’ antitrust regulator is seeking a change in law that will force Apple to adapt the rules that force app developers through the tech giant’s payment system, taking a huge bite out of profits through its transaction fees.

The regulator plans to release its decision and what it means for Apple before the end of the year, following an appeal by Apple, who is seeking an injunction to stop the law from passing.

Similar to the Epic Games v Apple case, this probe was prompted by a complaint by Match, who own dating apps Tinder and OkCupid, saying the payment systems stop it from establishing a direct line of communication to its customers regarding payments.

