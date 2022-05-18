Disney is making sure it keeps the advertising to a minimum when it launches its ad-supported tier later this year.

Disney+ will run ads for four minutes on movies or shows that last an hour or less, according to Variety.

It won’t run any advertising if watching on a children’s profile, and won’t run ads through programming for preschoolers regarding of whose account is streaming it.

It will also heavily police the type of advertising on its service, with only Disney-friendly content allowed.

This means no advertising involving politics or alcohol. It also means no advertising from entertainment competitors, either.