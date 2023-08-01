HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Disney Discontinues DVD & Blu-ray Australian Production

Disney Discontinues DVD & Blu-ray Australian Production

1 Aug 2023

Disney will no longer be releasing movies and TV series on DVDs, Blu-Ray, or 4K Blue-Ray discs in Australia, instead shifting focus to digital released and Disney+ effective immediately.

It’s expected to begin following the release of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3,’ making it the final movie to be released before switching to digital only.

This has wider implications than expected as Disney also owns ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Indiana Jones,’ and ‘The Simpsons’ alongside ‘Marvel,’ ‘National Geographic,’ and ’20th Century Fox.’

Any property relating to these franchises will no longer get physical home video discs, including upcoming films/series, and re-releases.

There are no talks as to whether this is just Australia, or will continue spreading worldwide, and can only hope it’s due to Australia’s spiraling physical media sales.



