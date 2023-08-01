Retailers have been under pressure and are now hopping aboard the Barbiecore bandwagon, in an attempt to sell everything from dolls, to pyjamas, phone cases, perfume and more, as the latest film release becomes a retail sensation. ‘Barbie’ shocked even Hollywood studio executives gaining a whopping $1.16 billion in ticket sales in just the first few weeks of opening. It even created a consumer wave that retailers want to keep on top of, filling stores, catalogues, and store windows with official Barbie merch, or anything pink.

Australia actor Margot Robbie has become a huge sales driver for Australia’s $400 billion retail sector, just as living costs, interest rates, and rents keep rising.

‘Barbie’ was a “retail hit” long before the movie came out, thanks to the hype surrounding the film, and the publicity it drove for months prior to the global cinema release.

Mattel, the maker of Barbie, even signed over 100 branding and merchandising licences, and “Barbiecore” Google searches have rose 335% worldwide since May.

The craze is even causing retailers who were locked out of selling merchandise, to cosy up and start decorating store windows with pink fashion and clothing, attempting to lure in customers.

General Manager for Non-Food at Coles, Debra Galle claimed sales of Barbie products sold were around 40% higher than expected.

“Coles launched a special edition Barbie range at more than 750 supermarkets last Wednesday and much like the incredible popularity of the movie, our customers are tickled pink by the range.”

“Sales are strong, 40 per cent better than expectations. Our best-selling products so far are the Barbie drink bottles and gift box mugs.”

“We have the traditional favourites in store like Barbie dolls and accessories, drink bottles, mugs, fleece throws, toothbrushes, press on nails, bandages, super sticker books, tumblers and snack plates.”

General Manager for Childrenswear and Toys at Myer, Belinda Slifkas, said Barbie is so popular that the store even features Barbie in the Myer windows in Melbourne’s CBD.

“So whether it is the Barbie Corvette or Barbie in her iconic pink and white dress, we have seen the key icons from the film as our key bestsellers.”

“We have really got into the spirit of it, creating some great in-store experiences with Barbie windows at Myer Melbourne and in store pop ups in both our Melbourne and Sydney stores.”

“Customers were able to strike a pose in Barbie’s iconic Corvette car, as well as be able to walk along the pink carpet, or have a dance in the Barbie disco, and the kids enjoyed free colouring books to use at our colouring areas.”

“We are also seeing across other categories, like womenswear, a noticeable increase in the sale of pink clothing and accessories, which is related to the popularity of the film.”

Bunnings is also jumping on the train, featuring pink paints, pink tools and pink items on its social media platforms.

Chief Merchandise Officer for Kmart/Target, Callum Smith claimed the toys space has seen a huge increase in Barbie popularity, with many dolls and products flying off shelves.

The licensed Barbie t-shirt was selling out, and pink clothing was seeing a rise in popularity.

“The spotlight that Barbie has put on dolls has even translated to our great range of ANKO (Kmart in-house label) fashion dolls and accessories, which are seeing an increase in popularity in the last few weeks as well.”

“Our new Barbie licensed T-shirt range is selling out all over the country, with pink clothing across our entire women’s range being massively popular as customers embrace that classic Barbie look and feel.”

“Similar trends are also being seen across Target stores, where there has been a strong increase in Barbie popularity and sales when compared to last year. Barbie has become among the highest ranking doll brands in Target stores and also one of the fastest growing, which is a true testament to the Barbie love customers have been showing in response to the movie.”

The Just Group, featuring Just Jeans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle, has also embraced the Barbie craze.

A spokesperson said, “Barbie has reminded us that pink never goes out of fashion, and it’s beautiful to see this colour lighting up shopfronts all over the country. From our littlest customers discovering Barbie for the first time to the big kids caught up in the Barbie nostalgia, it seems like everyone is enjoying Barbie mania.”