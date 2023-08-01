HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Tweet Exposes Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra Also Titanium, Like iPhone

By | 1 Aug 2023

On the back of the heels of reporting that the iPhone 15 will be switching out stainless steel for titanium, rumours are now swirling that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will also have a titanium alloy frame, according to the well-known Samsung leaker “Ice Universe”.

Perhaps Samsung is assessing whether the titanium alloy frame exclusively on the Galaxy S24 Ultra model should be expanded out to the rest of the Samsung range?

With Titanium being more costly than stainless steel, the alleged price hike for the iPhone 15 seems likely, and that the Galaxy S24 model will follow suit.

Titanium is touted as having the same strength as stainless steel but much lighter, at 40% of its weight, with over 3 times the strength at the same weight.

Within the tweet highlighting the titanium atomic number “22”, “Ice” also released the news that Samsung to embrace cutting-edge technology within the battery realm, and if the rumours prove true, android lovers can expect a sleek, upgraded phone with elevated durability.



