Kmart Insists There Was ‘Minimal Risk’ To Customers After Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

By | 1 Apr 2020
Chadstone Kmart, located in Melbourne’s popular Chadstone Mall, closed yesterday afternoon, after two casual team members tested positive for COVID-19.

“As soon as we were made aware, we immediately closed the store as a safety precaution and commenced a thorough sanitation of the store. Kmart Chadstone has now reopened,” a Kmart spokesperson told ChannelNews.

“We have worked closely with the Department of Health, who have advised us that there is minimal risk to any customers who entered our store that day.”

Both infected team members worked at the Chadstone Kmart store on Saturday the 28th of March.

On top of conducting deep cleans and providing hand sanitiser, Kmart has said they are also trialling one directional shopping that supports the social distancing requirements.

This follows COVID-19 cases at other retail stores in Melbourne.

Yesterday, Coles confirmed that a Coles team member and a Liquorland employee at the Brandon Park supermarket in Mulgrave, Victoria tested positive for COVID-19.

Coles said they had conducted a full clean of the stores that surpassed the recommendations of the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services, and that the stores were continuing to trade.

