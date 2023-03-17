HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News

Design Leaks For New Sony Earbuds

By | 17 Mar 2023

Sony appears to be on the verge of announcing the latest iteration of its XM4 true wireless earbuds, with a number of detailed images showing the internal and external build.

The new earbuds will be called the WF-1000XM5, assuming Sony sticks to its naming conventions, and may arrive between May and August, if they kept their release dates for earbuds the same as previous years.

The below images come from The Walkman Blog, a page decided to Sony products, and go into great detail, as you can see.

While these are proof that the buds are in existence, it also shows they won’t be too large a step up, design-wise, from the previous generation.

The buds now have a curved underbelly, and the charging LED has moved to the front of the case – but it seems very similar to the XM4s.



