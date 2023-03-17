HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 17 Mar 2023

Rio Sound and Vision is a week away from the official opening of their multi-million dollar Melbourne store that has undergone a $3M makeover.

The 3,000 square store includes a $1,000,000 50 seat THX auditorium that delivers a “true Hollywood experience” claims CEO Paul Riachi.

There is also a ‘Bat Cave’ themed an additional 30 seat cinema along with actual movie memorabilia from Star Wars and a host of other Hollywood blockbusters.

Indi Imports is also supplying the Loewe TV’s that are on show in a new TV Galleria, the first outside of Europe.

The first stage launched in November 2022 included two of cinema’s most memorable cars – the Genuine Shelby GT 500 Mustang ’67 Fastback from Gone in 60 Seconds starring Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie, and the flashy Bumblebee Chevrolet Camaro from the Transformers franchise.

Melbourne’s only THX-trained sound engineer Paul Riachi who received his training with George Lucas’ production company in the US, claims to have created the ultimate destination for movie lovers and will share it with exclusive VIP guests on the evening of Thursday 30 March 2023.

“When dreaming up the full concept of Rio Sound and Vision, it certainly wasn’t lost on me that although we are no longer enduring lockdowns due to the pandemic, some changes made by many during those times are clearly here to stay, such as working from home and yes, the preferred home-viewing habits of movie and streaming buffs,’ Paul notes.

“The love and appetite for movies, documentaries and streaming or ‘binging’ series on streaming platforms, is here to stay and this being the case, shoppers are looking to add some quality audio and visual equipment to their home entertainment experiences.”

Also built into the showroom is an original 1930’s Melbourne petrol station compete with pumps.


David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
